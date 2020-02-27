Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,474 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for approximately 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cardlytics worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 16,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 314,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,436,000 after buying an additional 207,626 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,190,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 94.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter.

CDLX opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,558.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $1,395,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,761 shares of company stock valued at $26,980,819. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

