Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Update

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the January 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 10,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.