Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Caretrust REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.