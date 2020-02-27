CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 30th total of 11,470,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 901,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $661,235.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942,315.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,804 shares of company stock worth $17,175,491. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CarGurus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CarGurus by 49.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.