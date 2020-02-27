Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 30th total of 456,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,942 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Carnival by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 379,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 9,225.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 313,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Carnival by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

