Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Lifted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology makes up about 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.17% of Carpenter Technology worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.25. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

