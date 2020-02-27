Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

CA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.92).

CA stock opened at €16.61 ($19.31) on Thursday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.51.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

