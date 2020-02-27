Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €17.50 ($20.35) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CA. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.92).

Get Carrefour alerts:

CA opened at €16.61 ($19.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.51. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.