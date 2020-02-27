Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €20.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.92).

EPA:CA opened at €16.61 ($19.31) on Thursday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

