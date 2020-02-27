Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Carter’s worth $35,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

