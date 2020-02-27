Carvana Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Carvana stock traded down $11.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.35. 4,547,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Carvana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Carvana by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Carvana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Carvana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

