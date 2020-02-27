Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to Sell at Cfra

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock traded down $13.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 166,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,217. Carvana has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $115.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,401,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 516.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.