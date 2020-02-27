Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $9.93 on Thursday, reaching $91.63. 5,803,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $115.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

