Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

