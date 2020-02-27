Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.05.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.42. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,912.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,480.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $42,824.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 391,765 shares in the company, valued at $481,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,233 shares of company stock worth $165,328 over the last ninety days. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

