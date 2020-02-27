Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,366,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

