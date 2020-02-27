Catex Token Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Catex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $226,914.00 and $2,545.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00495035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.76 or 0.06618283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005394 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.