CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. CBIZ accounts for 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.71% of CBIZ worth $25,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CBIZ by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 2,556.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CBIZ by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CBIZ by 874.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,192.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.