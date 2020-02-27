CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 240.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,439 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.31% of CBIZ worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CBIZ by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CBIZ by 2,556.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CBIZ by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.29.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,755,650.00. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

