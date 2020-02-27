CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. CBRE Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.05-4.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.05-4.25 EPS.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $57.37. 2,216,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

