CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.09. CBRE Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.05-4.25 EPS.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,989. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

