Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NYSE FUN opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

