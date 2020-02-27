CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) CEO Geert R. Kersten Buys 4,617 Shares

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 4,617 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.92.

CVM traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 81,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,006. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $17.80.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.