Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CBMG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $323.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBMG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

