Centauri Price Down 43.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $70,855.00 and approximately $235.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. In the last week, Centauri has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00502164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.24 or 0.06521182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027603 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,735,856 coins and its circulating supply is 46,942,033 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

