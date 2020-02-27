CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 12,105,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

