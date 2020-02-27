Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report sales of $17.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $71.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.30 million to $71.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.93 million, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.