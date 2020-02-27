Centrica (LON:CNA) Given New GBX 86 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 91.20 ($1.20).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 76.56 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -4.30. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.15 ($1.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current year.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

