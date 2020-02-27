Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LEU stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.