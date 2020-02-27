Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Short Interest Update

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. Century Bancorp has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $445.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 745,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,558,090.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $120,634.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 733,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,540,840.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,059 shares of company stock worth $1,494,759 in the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNBKA. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

