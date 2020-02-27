Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 869,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,328,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

