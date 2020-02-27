Chainlink Market Cap Tops $1.43 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $4.08 or 0.00046062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinbase, Gate.io and Binance. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $485.08 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.02591067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, COSS, Mercatox, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinbase, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

