Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 32,026 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Navient worth $36,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 32,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Navient by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 110,405 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

