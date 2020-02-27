Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,791 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,771 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Bank of Hawaii worth $37,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

BOH opened at $80.67 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

