Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,804 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Donaldson worth $36,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,997,000 after buying an additional 57,291 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $7,067,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $643,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

