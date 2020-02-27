Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of MSA Safety worth $36,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 624.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 130,288 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 337.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $142.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

