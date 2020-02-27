Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,569 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Owens Corning worth $38,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

NYSE:OC opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.