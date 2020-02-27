Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $37,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1,924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $2,898,900. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $130.44 on Thursday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.08 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

