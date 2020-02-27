Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $35.24 Million Stock Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,178 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Gardner Denver worth $35,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDI. Vertical Research began coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

GDI stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.48. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

