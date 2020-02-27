Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $35.56 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Brunswick worth $35,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 216,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

NYSE BC opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

