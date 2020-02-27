Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.62 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of New Jersey Resources worth $36,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,931,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE NJR opened at $39.04 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

