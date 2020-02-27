Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.89 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of AptarGroup worth $36,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $88,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATR opened at $104.68 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley downgraded AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

