Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37.73 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $37,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5994 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

