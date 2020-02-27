Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $38.30 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $38,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 873,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 148,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 542,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 516,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

