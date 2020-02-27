Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $38,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.54.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.