Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435,803 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Valley National Bancorp worth $35,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

