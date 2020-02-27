Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,037 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of New York Times worth $35,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in New York Times by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in New York Times by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. New York Times Co has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

