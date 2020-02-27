Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 54,786 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,786 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of Urban Edge Properties worth $36,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 619.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.