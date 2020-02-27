Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Littelfuse worth $37,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Littelfuse by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CL King upped their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,429 shares of company stock worth $13,799,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $168.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average of $179.73. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.80 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

