Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Blackbaud worth $36,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,366,000 after acquiring an additional 95,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Blackbaud by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

BLKB stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 291.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

